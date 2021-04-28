Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

TSM stock opened at $121.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $628.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.