Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

