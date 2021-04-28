Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after purchasing an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

