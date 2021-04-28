Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $157.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $157.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.