Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 163 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 484.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Bank OZK bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $382.36 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.