Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$11.25

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.96.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.68 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$7.56 and a twelve month high of C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.