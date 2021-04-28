Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV remained flat at $$39.13 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,155. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.