Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. 6,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,264. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.