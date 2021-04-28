Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

