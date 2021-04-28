Financial Review: Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) versus aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Denali Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 aTyr Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $75.86, indicating a potential upside of 23.61%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 285.88%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $26.68 million 278.73 -$197.61 million ($2.07) -29.65 aTyr Pharma $420,000.00 154.77 -$23.60 million ($7.03) -0.58

aTyr Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -968.59% -39.19% -30.71% aTyr Pharma -202.02% -52.75% -38.40%

Risk and Volatility

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats aTyr Pharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Centogene, and MedGenome Labs Private Ltd; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment. aTyr Pharma was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

