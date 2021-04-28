FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

FEYE traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. 279,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,278. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Earnings History for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit