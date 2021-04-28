FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Down 4.1%

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 29,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,872,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

