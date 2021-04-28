First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FACO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,071. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.
About First Acceptance
