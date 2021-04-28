First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. 95,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.