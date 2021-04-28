First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

First Bank has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRBA. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

