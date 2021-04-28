First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,553 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Busey worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Busey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Busey by 20.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Busey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

BUSE stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

