First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 24,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,831. The company has a market capitalization of $507.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

