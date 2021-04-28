First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Shares of THFF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. 58 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,711. The company has a market capitalization of $590.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

