First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Shares of THFF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. 55 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

