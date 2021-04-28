First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $51.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

