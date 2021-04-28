First Midwest Bancorp’s (FMBI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

FMBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

