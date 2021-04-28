First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Raised to $51.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNLIF. TD Securities downgraded shares of First National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of First National Financial in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First National Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

FNLIF opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

