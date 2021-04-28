First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.93

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.93 and traded as high as C$51.76. First National Financial shares last traded at C$51.58, with a volume of 18,468 shares changing hands.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.61 per share, with a total value of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,537,852 shares in the company, valued at C$366,414,985.72.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

