First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.24.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,393. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$31.57. The stock has a market cap of C$20.73 billion and a PE ratio of -91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.22.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

