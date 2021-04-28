First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,507 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $31,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after buying an additional 620,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 886.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after buying an additional 489,338 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $181.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.47. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $182.51.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

