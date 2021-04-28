FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.45 Million

Equities analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report $385.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $408.93 million. FirstCash reported sales of $412.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. 198,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

