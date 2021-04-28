FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

FCFS stock opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

