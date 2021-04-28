FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.400-2.600 EPS.

NYSE:FE opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.