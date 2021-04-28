FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ FSV traded down $6.41 on Wednesday, reaching $168.19. 9,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,722. FirstService has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $177.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

