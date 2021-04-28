Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

NYSE:FBC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after buying an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after buying an additional 330,300 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,783,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

