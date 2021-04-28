FLC Capital Advisors Invests $62,000 in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 57.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at $144,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $349.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

