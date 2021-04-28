Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.42 million.

FLXN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,150. The company has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

