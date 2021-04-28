Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.05.

FND stock opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $116.47.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,942 shares of company stock worth $40,726,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

