Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%.

Shares of FFIC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,345. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

