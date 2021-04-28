FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by 172.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FMC opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

