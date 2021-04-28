Focused Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 341,000 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 341,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,114,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $206.12. 2,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

