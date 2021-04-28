Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 190,132 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $32,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,586,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 16.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.