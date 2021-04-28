FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.11 million.FormFactor also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.78.

FormFactor stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. 356,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,605. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

