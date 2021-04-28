Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Shares Up 3.5%

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 39,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 27,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

