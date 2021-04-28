ForTube (FOR) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $42.45 million and $29.75 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.00820338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00096040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.45 or 0.07713033 BTC.

About ForTube

FOR is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.