Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSM. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.