Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from $11.25 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSM. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,074. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.