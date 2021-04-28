Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FBHS opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average is $88.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

