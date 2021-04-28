Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $344.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

