Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 327,556 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,740,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,771,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,861,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.