Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,761 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

