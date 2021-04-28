Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. 116,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $83.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

