Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719,624 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533,912 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $122,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 284.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 312,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 613.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. 333,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,087,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of -427.51 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

