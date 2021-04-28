Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,044,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth about $19,909,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $4,946,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,894,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

FMS opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

