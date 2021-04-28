Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s (FSNUY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$12.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,251. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

